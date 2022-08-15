Adele Says Her 9-Year-Old Son Is 'Obsessed' With Billie Eilish

By Yashira C.

August 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Adele's 9-year-old son is a huge Billie Eilish fan! The "Easy On Me" singer revealed that her son Angelo is "obsessed" with Eilish and that he takes his studies of the singer's lyrics very seriously in her new Elle cover story.

“He’ll go up to [his room] after school and read all the lyrics," she said before adding "and then he’ll want to discuss them." According to the publication, Adele went home to London to take her son to see the "Happier Than Ever" singer in concert at the O2 right after a trip to New York with boyfriend Rich Paul where they attended the wedding of Cleveland Cavaliers forward-center Kevin Love.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer opened up about her relationship with Rich Paul. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she shared. It seems like marriage might also be in the cards as she revealed that she would "Yes, absolutely" remarry in the future. "I definitely want more kids," she continued. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is [my upcoming Las Vegas residency]. I wanna f---ing nail it."

