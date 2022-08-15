Adele Opens Up About Rich Paul: 'I've Never Been in Love Like This'

News of Adele's relationship with Paul arrived after they were seen together publicly courtside at an NBA game in July 2021. It was then revealed that the singer had been dating the sports agent for "a few months." In early 2022, Adele sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger at the BRIT Awards. Soon after, during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Adele said of the rumors, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't. It's lovely though, isn't it?" in reference to the ring.

However, she cleared up the engagement rumors once and for all in her recent interview. "I'm not married. I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."