California Castle With Two Ferris Wheels, Bumper Cars For Sale

If you just happen to be searching for a home that doubles as a theme park, or know someone with very specific taste, then your search for the perfect property is over. The Amador Castle located off of Ridge Road in Jackson is on the market. Built on nearly 30-acres of land, this one-of-a-kind property features a 7 car garage, private pool, and a game room. There are metal figurines scattered throughout the lawn among theme park rides including but not limited to a few ferris wheels, a train and octopus ride, bumper cars, and a merry-go-round.

According to Zillow, the house has 7 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and is complete with marble, modern finishes.

Here is what Zillow had to say about the unique listing:

"Situated on a sprawling almost 30 acres of land the estate features seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, elevator, 8500 square feet as well as four additional five acre parcels three of which are already equipped with well and septic systems and a massive 3000 square foot shop with plenty of room for your RV, boats, cars and much more! Entertain your guests in the beautiful 3000 square foot bar and banquet hall! Included with the property are two Ferris Wheels, Bumper Cars, Merry Go Round, a train ride, the octopus and a plethora of unique metal animal structures! "