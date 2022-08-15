Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Returning To The UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will soon be returning to the UK for an important reason. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will arrive in Britain in September for a series of charitable events, reports People, and will later travel to Germany to kick off next year's Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

A rep for the royal couple said on Monday, August 15th, they "are delighted to visit with several charities close to their hearts in early September." They will travel to Manchester for the One Young World Summit on September 4th, Germany for the Invictus Games' "One Year to Go," on September 6th, and return to the UK for the Well Child Awards on September 8th.

This will mark Harry and Meghan's first visit to the UK since they traveled there in June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. During the highly publicized visit, they reportedly introduced their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet to the monarch and her grandfather Prince Charles for the very first time. Although the Queen is expected to be in Balmoral for her annual summer holiday while the couple is in town, she may travel to London to meet with the new British Prime Minsiter, who will be chosen in early September, according to People. This may give Harry and Meghan an opportunity to see her during the trip.