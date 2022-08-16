Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard Reveals The Special Way He Writes Songs
By Katrina Nattress
August 17, 2022
Last week, Death Cab For Cutie released "the most personal song" off their upcoming album Asphalt Meadows, and now Ben Gibbard is getting even more vulnerable about how he wrote that song, and how he writes all his songs.
"While I keep a note in my phone of random lyric ideas I still do all my songwriting by hand. I love having a physical record of the journey a song takes from initial draft to final version," he wrote alongside a journal filled with lyrics. "Here’s the working lyric sheet for Foxglove Through The Clearcut. I ended up writing three versions of the 2nd verse until I landed on the one I liked best. "
Upon releasing "Foxglove Through the Clearcut," Gibbard said in a statement: “Foxglove is by far the most personal song on the record," he said in a statement. "While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator.”
"Foxglove Through the Clearcut" follows "Here to Forever" and lead single "Roman Candles."
"Asphalt Meadows, our tenth album, was begun separately from each other during a time of great uncertainty. It was completed together during joyous and inspiring sessions with a new friend and producer, John Congleton," the band wrote in a statement about the album. "Ironically, the isolated circumstances in which it began led to us creating our most collaborative album to date. We can’t wait for you to hear it."
Asphalt Meadows is slated for a September 16 release and can be pre-ordered here. DCFC are planning a tour after the album's release. Check out a full list of dates here.