Death Cab For Cutie's Ben Gibbard Reveals The Special Way He Writes Songs

Last week, Death Cab For Cutie released "the most personal song" off their upcoming album Asphalt Meadows, and now Ben Gibbard is getting even more vulnerable about how he wrote that song, and how he writes all his songs.

"While I keep a note in my phone of random lyric ideas I still do all my songwriting by hand. I love having a physical record of the journey a song takes from initial draft to final version," he wrote alongside a journal filled with lyrics. "Here’s the working lyric sheet for Foxglove Through The Clearcut. I ended up writing three versions of the 2nd verse until I landed on the one I liked best. "

Upon releasing "Foxglove Through the Clearcut," Gibbard said in a statement: “Foxglove is by far the most personal song on the record," he said in a statement. "While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator.”

See his Instagram post below.