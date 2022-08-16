Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment For "Complex Mental Health Issues"

Ezra Miller has announced they are seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" after a troubling behavior that led to charges of harassment and felony burglary. He was also been accused of assault and abuse. In the statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter the actor said, "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

For the past year, Ezra has caused controversy with their inappropriate public behavior. He was arrested on two separate occasions in Hawaii. In March for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a karaoke bar and again in April for an alleged assault in which the actor is accused of striking a woman on the head at a private residence. The parents of an 18-year-old have also filed an order of protection against Miller alleging they groomed their child from the age of 12.

Most recently, Miller was charged on August 8th with felony burglary in Vermont after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May. As the actor's latest film project The Flash is set to release next year, Warner Bros is reportedly exploring several options including limiting the press Miller would do around the release or, as a last resort, shelving the project. The Flash is scheduled for a June 23rd, 2023 release date.