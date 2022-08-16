Listen To Every Song Off Panic! At The Disco's New Album Before Its Release

By Katrina Nattress

August 16, 2022

Photo: Alex Stoddard

Panic! At The Disco's new album Viva Las Vengeance is just days away from release, and the band's getting fans even more excited by sharing snippets of every song before it drops.

"Sooo is it Friday yet? Viva Las Vengeance is almost here," they wrote on Twitter before adding: "In the meantime, got a lil taste of all the songs on the album for ya."

From the sounds of it, this will be another big, theatrical production from P!ATD.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before," Brendon Urie said in a statement. "I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

In addition to the snippets, P!ATD also shared another full song off the album, "Don't Let The Light Go Out." It follows previously released "Local God," "Middle of a Breakup" and the title track.

Viva Las Vengeance is slated for an August 19 release. After it comes out, P!ATD plan to hit the road on a North American tour. See a full list of dates here and listen to "Don't Let The Light Go Out" and the full album preview below.

Panic! At the Disco
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.