Listen To Every Song Off Panic! At The Disco's New Album Before Its Release

Panic! At The Disco's new album Viva Las Vengeance is just days away from release, and the band's getting fans even more excited by sharing snippets of every song before it drops.

"Sooo is it Friday yet? Viva Las Vengeance is almost here," they wrote on Twitter before adding: "In the meantime, got a lil taste of all the songs on the album for ya."

From the sounds of it, this will be another big, theatrical production from P!ATD.

“Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before," Brendon Urie said in a statement. "I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

In addition to the snippets, P!ATD also shared another full song off the album, "Don't Let The Light Go Out." It follows previously released "Local God," "Middle of a Breakup" and the title track.

Viva Las Vengeance is slated for an August 19 release. After it comes out, P!ATD plan to hit the road on a North American tour. See a full list of dates here and listen to "Don't Let The Light Go Out" and the full album preview below.