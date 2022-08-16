Manti Te'o Credits JAY-Z For Inspiring Him To Open Up About Catfish Drama

"Cam Jordan with the Saints took a bunch of us teammates to a JAY-Z concert," Te'o said. "And at that concert, JAY-Z opens up with saying these words, 'you cannot heal what you don't reveal.' And it may have been just some random words to everybody, but for me, at that time, it hit me like a ton of bricks. In order for me to kind of heal from this, I needed to reveal it."



The only tour Hov went on in 2017 was for his 4:44 album, which allowed him to open up about drama he experienced with his wife Beyoncé. Te'o spoke on the wise words Hov used to open his show with while promoting his Netflix documentary Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist. The doc, which allows Te'o to tell his side of the story, is available now.



Catch the trailer for the documentary below.