These Seven Animals Are Illegal To Have As Pets In Minnesota

When you think of a pet, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Each state has different laws encompassing which animals are allowed to be considered as pets with proper permits, and which are not. Some animals are illegal for citizens to obtain as pets due to possible threat that they pose to neighbors or the surrounding ecosystem. For example, if you have a hyena as a pet and they get loose, they could not only harm humans living in your area, but disrupt the local animal population. One of the few exceptions to these laws are zoo's and aquariums who fill out proper legal documents and pay required fees.

According to the Minnesota Legislature, it is illegal to own a lemur, monkey, ocelot, marmoset, bear, cheetah, and tiger. Animals that are hybrid offspring of any of the previously mentioned species are also illegal to have as pets. Obtaining these animals in your home can result in an extensive fine.

Here is what The Spruce Pets had to say about Minnesota laws regarding legal pets:

"Minnesota has restrictions on what they refer to as regulated animals. The state does not allow bears, primates, and felines that aren't domesticated breeds recognized by national or international cat registries to be kept as pets unless it was registered by 2005."