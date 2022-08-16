These Seven Animals Are Illegal To Have As Pets In Ohio

When you think of a pet, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Each state has different laws encompassing which animals are allowed to be considered as pets with proper permits, and which are not. Some animals are illegal for citizens to obtain as pets due to possible threat that they pose to neighbors or the surrounding ecosystem. For example, if you have a fox as a pet and they get loose, they could not only harm humans living in your area, but disrupt the local animal population. One of the few exceptions to these laws are zoo's and aquariums who fill out proper legal documents and pay required fees.

According to Pet Helpful, it is illegal to own a hyena, wolf, non-domestic cat, Komodo dragon, African wild dog, crocodile, and gharial among many others. Hybrid offspring of any previously mentioned species are also illegal to obtain.

Here is what The Spruce Pets had to say about legally owning a pet in Ohio:

"Ohio's laws have changed since the Zanesville animal massacre in 2011. More than 50 wild animals were set loose from a preserve requiring authorities to euthanize lions, tigers, bears, and wolves roaming the streets. Because of this, the Dangerous Wild Animal Act has made lions, tigers, bears, elephants, alligators, monkeys, servals and other animals illegal to own in Ohio without first obtaining a permit."