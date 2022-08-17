Confession Note Found In Stolen Ohio Library Book

A library book was returned nearly 50 years after it was taken from the Cincinnati Public Library's downtown branch by a teenage thief who is now well into their 60s. The book in question was not technically "overdue" because the person who took it in 1972 didn't bother to check it out before walking out the door. According to WCPO, "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" by Edgar Rice Burroughs was returned in good condition with a confession note carefully placed inside of it.

"To whom ever receives this, I am returning this book, which was not checked out, but was 'taken' from the Cincinnati Public Library (downtown, main branch) in or about 1972-1973. I was a young teen then. Anyway, I trust you will find it in good condition," the confession note detailed. Though there was no name added to the note, the writer did scribble down the year that it was stolen and the date that it was written.