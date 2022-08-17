Devin Booker Leaves Flirty Comment On Kendall Jenner's Latest Bikini Pic

An insider gave the outlet more details about the couple's summer vacation. "Kendall loves going there with Devin and being out on the water," the insider shared, adding that the two "are very adventurous and always up for trying anything." The source also revealed that the two love spending time at the golf and lake club they frequent as well as hanging by the fire pit, boating on the lake, and axe throwing.

The comment and vacation come after it was reported that Jenner and Booker had called it quits on their relationship. Earlier this summer, their split made headlines and an insider revealed the real reason they broke up. "While they care for each other, Devin was not going to propose marriage and his priority is his career. Kendall’s career also dominates her life," a source told Page Six at the time. A month later, it was revealed that the couple had rekindled their romance after the brief split. "She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together," a source told E! News.

Jenner and Booker first started dating in early 2020 and made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021 when the 818 shared a photo of her cuddling with the Phoenix Suns player.