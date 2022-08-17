“Madden been one of my great loves since day one,” Hit-Boy said in the trailer. “Like music, I just couldn’t escape my obsession for the game. The way it brought to life the sights and sounds and feelings of a Sunday. The unforgettable music the game gave us. Even in the studio where I created Grammy-winning records, the game was never too far away. Now my worlds collide as I curate the sounds of Madden 23.”



The soundtrack is mostly comprised of previously released music. However, there will 15 songs that will only be available in the game. Hit-Boy has also cooked up 33 beats for the in-game cinematics. The Madden NFL 23 soundtrack arrives following Hit-Boy's stellar run as executive producer for an array of projects like The Game's DRILLMATIC: Heart vs Mind album, Dreezy's HITGIRL LP, both of Nas' King's Disease albums and more.



Check out the full tracklist for the soundtrack below before the game drops on August 19.