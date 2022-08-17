Watch: A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty To Felony Firearm Charges

TMZ was on the scene and captured video of him entering and leaving the courtroom after his brief hearing. He did not provide any comments on the situation. Before Rocky made his way to the arraignment hearing, Ephron's lawyer told TMZ his client was happy about the charges that were brought against the "D.M.B." rapper. Ephron, who works as a beat maker, thought his plight would be viewed as a money grab due to Rocky's stature in the music industry. Jamal Tooson said that his client's life was "shattered" after the shooting, but feels relieved after the police and the District Attorney believed his story.



“Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun,” according to a previous statement about the allegations. “After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron.”



A$AP Rocky faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. If convicted, the rapper could face up to nine years in prison. Watch footage from his arraignment courtesy of TMZ.