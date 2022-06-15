Millie Bobby Brown Is 'So Down' To Play Halsey In A Biopic

Halsey wants Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to play them in a biopic and Millie is all in. During a recent appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the host brought up who would play the singer in a movie about their life story. The conversation started when Halsey mentioned that they met their partner screenwriter Alev Aydin after he was hired to write a biopic screenplay about their life. “I was thinking of who could play you,” said Fallon and then proceeded to pull out a picture of Halsey dressed up as Millie Bobby Brown as her character Eleven from the hit Netflix show.

“I mean, yeah, Millie would be great,” Halsey said. “But I don’t really think I’m famous enough to cast Millie… It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike. It’s like, ‘Oh no, we actually just look like sisters.’”

Halsey has addressed the similarities before. Recently she tweeted, "When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.” And it looks like Millie Bobby agrees. The actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 15, to post a clip of Halsey on the Tonight Show with the enthusiastic response, "sooooo down."