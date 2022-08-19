BLACKPINK Give Fans A Taste Of 'That Pink Venom' On Comeback Single

Jisoo explained that the track blends modern-day hip hop with traditional Korean instrumental geomungo. "I remember the first time I listened to the song in the studio; it was really new and sounds we never attempted before,” Rosé said. “I just really wanted to record the song right away and show our performance.” The music video for "Pink Venom" sees the girls showing off their dance moves with full-throttle choreography in front of stunning visuals.

The new single and video have also officially kicked off their comeback era. Earlier this month, BLACKPINK revealed the first batch of dates for their BORN PINK world tour. The tour will kick off in Seoul on October 15 and 16th before the group will immediately head to North America where they will perform 10 shows in seven different cities across the United States and Canada. In addition to the world tour, BLACKPINK will also be dropping their new album BORN PINK on September 16th.

Before that, the group will make history as the first Korean female act to perform at the VMAs during its 2022 awards show on August 28th.