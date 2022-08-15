BLACKPINK To Be First Korean Female Act To Perform At VMAs

BLACKPINK has officially been added to the 2022 VMAs lineup. The performance on Sunday, August 28th, will mark the K-pop's group U.S. award show debut, according to Soompi. The group will be performing their forthcoming pre-release single "Pink Venom," at the popular awards show. According to Pop Base, they will make history as the first Korean female act to perform a the show.

In 2020, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to win a VMA when they won Song of the Summer with "How You Like That." For this year's awards, they're up for Best Metaverse Performance and member Lisa is nominated as a solo act for Best K-Pop with "LALISA."