BLACKPINK To Be First Korean Female Act To Perform At VMAs
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 15, 2022
BLACKPINK has officially been added to the 2022 VMAs lineup. The performance on Sunday, August 28th, will mark the K-pop's group U.S. award show debut, according to Soompi. The group will be performing their forthcoming pre-release single "Pink Venom," at the popular awards show. According to Pop Base, they will make history as the first Korean female act to perform a the show.
In 2020, BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to win a VMA when they won Song of the Summer with "How You Like That." For this year's awards, they're up for Best Metaverse Performance and member Lisa is nominated as a solo act for Best K-Pop with "LALISA."
We're performing at the 2022 #VMAs!— BLACKPINKOFFICIAL (@BLACKPINK) August 15, 2022
Make sure you tune in Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV pic.twitter.com/zj7rI87qKs
The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will air on August 29th at 8:00 P.M. and BLACKPINK's highly-anticipated sophomore album BORN PINK will drop on September 16th. The girls will be joined by other performers including Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Kalid, Panic! At the Disco, Jack Harlow, Måneskin, and Lizzo.
As for nominees, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for the most nominations. Harry Styles and Doja Cat also lead the nominations followed by Drake, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, who all received five nods each. To see the full list of nominees, click here.