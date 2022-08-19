Demi Lovato Returns To Her Rock Roots On The Cathartic 'HOLY FVCK'

After nearly seven months of teasing, Demi Lovato's new album HOLY FVCK is finally here. On Friday, August 19th, the singer dropped her eighth studio album which sees her returning to her pop-punk sound and attitude. Her music career launched with the rock-influenced studio albums Don't Forget (2008) and Here We Go Again (2009). Now, in 2022 the 16-track album sees Demi dialing up the rock both sonically and lyrically.

The singer has been praised for dealing with tough issues like addiction, substance abuse, age gap relationships, and existentialism on the previously released singles "Skin of My Teeth," "Substance," and "29," the latter of which has sparked speculation that the lyrics are a reference to her ex-boyfriend actor Wilmer Valderrama.