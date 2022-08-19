Demi Lovato Returns To Her Rock Roots On The Cathartic 'HOLY FVCK'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

After nearly seven months of teasing, Demi Lovato's new album HOLY FVCK is finally here. On Friday, August 19th, the singer dropped her eighth studio album which sees her returning to her pop-punk sound and attitude. Her music career launched with the rock-influenced studio albums Don't Forget (2008) and Here We Go Again (2009). Now, in 2022 the 16-track album sees Demi dialing up the rock both sonically and lyrically.

The singer has been praised for dealing with tough issues like addiction, substance abuse, age gap relationships, and existentialism on the previously released singles "Skin of My Teeth," "Substance," and "29," the latter of which has sparked speculation that the lyrics are a reference to her ex-boyfriend actor Wilmer Valderrama.

The album opens with a feature from British rocker YUNGBLUD with the track "Freak," and blasts through several subgenres of rock that have earned comparisons to rock mainstays like Hole and Muse.

When the album dropped Demi released a heartfelt note about the making of the album writing:

"HOLY FVCK gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn't know were possible and find joy I'd been missing when making music. It's cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time." She continued, "I didn't know where I'll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years - but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too."

Demi Lovato
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.