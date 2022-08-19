Demi Lovato Returns To Her Rock Roots On The Cathartic 'HOLY FVCK'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 19, 2022
After nearly seven months of teasing, Demi Lovato's new album HOLY FVCK is finally here. On Friday, August 19th, the singer dropped her eighth studio album which sees her returning to her pop-punk sound and attitude. Her music career launched with the rock-influenced studio albums Don't Forget (2008) and Here We Go Again (2009). Now, in 2022 the 16-track album sees Demi dialing up the rock both sonically and lyrically.
The singer has been praised for dealing with tough issues like addiction, substance abuse, age gap relationships, and existentialism on the previously released singles "Skin of My Teeth," "Substance," and "29," the latter of which has sparked speculation that the lyrics are a reference to her ex-boyfriend actor Wilmer Valderrama.
#HOLYFVCK is out now 🩸 https://t.co/d0pC0PWsTb pic.twitter.com/av7PAVeOJ2— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) August 19, 2022
When the album dropped Demi released a heartfelt note about the making of the album writing:
"HOLY FVCK gave me the freedom to express myself in ways I didn't know were possible and find joy I'd been missing when making music. It's cathartic and grounded, yet exhilarating and a hell of a good time." She continued, "I didn't know where I'll be in life in a year, or in five or 10 years - but what I do know is that this record is exactly where I am now, and I am damn proud of it. I hope everyone who listens is too."