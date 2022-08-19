Prince William Is Heading To New York For A Special Reason
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 19, 2022
Prince William will be traveling across the pond to New York City next month. According to People, the Duke of Cambridge is traveling to New York City to kick off the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 21st.
The future king is set to address the guests along with the former mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg. The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the summit where inaugural finalists and winners from last year's event will all meet.
Prince William and Kate Middleton will then travel to Boston for the awards ceremony scheduled for December. They first announced the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony would be taking place in America back in July. "In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," they tweeted from their joint Twitter account. Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts joined Prince William in the video from Fenway Park adding, "And we will be doing it right here in Boston."
The @EarthshotPrize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston!— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 20, 2022
Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet. Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022 pic.twitter.com/gE24ioqNFh
Prince William took on the role of president of Earthshot Prize after it became an independent charity apart from the couple's Royal Foundation. "Seeing the incredible solutions that have been developed by the first winners of the Prize — and all of our finalists — shows us that the answers are out there," said the Duke of Cambridge. "By recognizing these efforts and supporting and scaling them to be the best they can be, we can inspire the confidence that a healthier, more sustainable future is within our grasp."
The couple will also spotlight the "inspiring" city for their work on addressing the impacts of climate change, according to People. The last time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the U.S. was their 2014 visit to New York. Their first visit happened shortly after their royal wedding in 2011 when they visited Los Angeles.