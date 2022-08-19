Prince William Is Heading To New York For A Special Reason

Prince William will be traveling across the pond to New York City next month. According to People, the Duke of Cambridge is traveling to New York City to kick off the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 21st.

The future king is set to address the guests along with the former mayor of New York City Michael R. Bloomberg. The Earthshot Prize and Bloomberg Philanthropies will co-host the summit where inaugural finalists and winners from last year's event will all meet.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will then travel to Boston for the awards ceremony scheduled for December. They first announced the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony would be taking place in America back in July. "In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the Prize," they tweeted from their joint Twitter account. Red Sox All-Star Xander Bogaerts joined Prince William in the video from Fenway Park adding, "And we will be doing it right here in Boston."