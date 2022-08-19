Roddy Ricch Reacts To Lil Uzi Vert's Comments About His Outfit
By Tony M. Centeno
August 19, 2022
Roddy Ricch appears to have responded to a comment Lil Uzi Vert unknowingly made about his kicks.
On Thursday, August 18, Lil Uzi Vert posted a close-up image of someone wearing a pair of beige boots. In the post, Uzi clowns on the "big ass boots" and also includes a disclaimer that says they don't know who's rocking the large footwear.
“Wtfffff," Uzi wrote. "Who is this I only saw the boots I hope this is just a normal person."
The Red & White rapper apparently didn't know that the man in the military-style boots was Roddy Ricch. It didn't take long for the Compton artist to respond.
roddy ricch finally responds to lil uzi after months of sneak dissing pic.twitter.com/YOxDj5GNP2— RR🫶🏾 (@roddysupremacy) August 18, 2022
“U juss mad these size 8s was n ya bitch get over it,” Ricch wrote in his own Instagram Story.
The images in question were from DJ Khaled's video shoot with Roddy, 21 Savage and Lil Durk. In addition to the brief response, Ricch took it a step further by reposting disrespectful lyrics from an upcoming song. The song, which is called "Marni," has a bar about sleeping with someone else's woman, but he doesn't say who is it. After he posted the snippet in his Story, fans are wondering if the woman in question is JT of City Girls, who's currently dating Uzi.
“U get it now?” Roddy captioned the video.
According to Rap-Up, he also tagged Uzi in the clip. Both of the responses he posted to his story were deleted, but they were up long enough for fans to catch on to their boiling beef. As of this report, Lil Uzi Vert has not responded to Roddy Ricch.
Check out the snippet of "Marni" below.