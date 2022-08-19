Roddy Ricch Reacts To Lil Uzi Vert's Comments About His Outfit

“U juss mad these size 8s was n ya bitch get over it,” Ricch wrote in his own Instagram Story.



The images in question were from DJ Khaled's video shoot with Roddy, 21 Savage and Lil Durk. In addition to the brief response, Ricch took it a step further by reposting disrespectful lyrics from an upcoming song. The song, which is called "Marni," has a bar about sleeping with someone else's woman, but he doesn't say who is it. After he posted the snippet in his Story, fans are wondering if the woman in question is JT of City Girls, who's currently dating Uzi.



“U get it now?” Roddy captioned the video.



According to Rap-Up, he also tagged Uzi in the clip. Both of the responses he posted to his story were deleted, but they were up long enough for fans to catch on to their boiling beef. As of this report, Lil Uzi Vert has not responded to Roddy Ricch.



Check out the snippet of "Marni" below.

