See Just How Lucky Arizona Is

By Ginny Reese

August 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Are you feeling lucky? Arizonans probably shouldn't.

Zippia compiled a list of the luckiest states in the U.S. To compile the list, the website used six factors: lotto winners, median income, low unemployment, average life expectancy, weather fatalities, and car accident deaths per 100,000.

According to the list, Arizona came in at number 34 on the list, placing among the unluckiest states in the country. The state has had 14 big lotto winners and 13 car accident deaths per 100k.

The luckiest state in the country is Minnesota. The state has had 22 big lotto winners and only 7 car accident deaths per 100k. Here are the top 10 luckiest states in the US:

  1. Minnesota
  2. New Jersey
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Massachusetts
  5. New York
  6. Utah (Tied for 6th)
  7. Washington (Tied for 6th)
  8. Rhode Island
  9. Connecticut
  10. Hawaii

A full list of the country's luckiest (and unluckiest) states can be found on Zippia's website.

