Another Lucky Arizona Resident Wins Big With Powerball Ticket

By Ginny Reese

May 10, 2022

Another lucky Arizona resident has won big time while playing the Powerball, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.The lucky resident won a whopping $50,000.

According to Arizona Lottery officials, the winning ticket was bought at a Fry's Food Store in Gilbert. The big winner matched four out of the five numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the May 7th drawing were: 4, 5, 6, 28, 76, and a Powerball of 10.

This win comes just a few weeks after an Arizona couple hit Powerball gold and claimed the $473 million jackpot. The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed a lump sum cash prize that equated to more than $283.3 million.

Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery executive director, said:

"The Arizona Lottery is all about making dreams come true and doing good in our community. As the Powerball rolled over the past few weeks, we saw many winners from all over the state. We are thrilled for this winning couple who came forward to claim this historic jackpot, and we are even happier about how this big win will impact Arizona."
