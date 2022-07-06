Yo Gotti Signs Memphis Rapper GloRilla To CMG Records

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla said in a press release. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”



GloRilla is still riding the success of her smash hit "FNF (Let's Go)." Since dropping the HitKidd-produced banger in late April, GloRilla's gritty bars led to the creation of the #FNFChallenge on TikTok, which has exploded across social media. Prior to her successful single, the rising rapper released other songs like "Westside Baby (Gutta)," "Gang Nem," and "Outside." Glorilla has gotten numerous co-signs from numerous artists throughout the Hip-Hop community like Cardi B, Latto, Saweetie and Duke Deuce, who recently featured her on his song "Just Say That" off his CRUNKSTAR album.



“GloRilla is a natural born star – she has a different sound and approach that’s needed in hip-hop right now,” Gotti said. “It’s one of the quickest rises that I’ve seen in my career because she only dropped in late-April and now she has the hottest cultural records in music. Glo is hungry for success and determined to win. We look forward to watching her grow as an artist and reach her full potential.”



With Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Blocboy JB and others already on the squad, Yo Gotti is setting up CMG Records for long-term success by recruiting more prominent artists to join his imprint. Earlier this year, he signed California's Mozzy and Florida's Lil Poppa to CMG. Back in May, he welcomed the first R&B artist of his label Lehla Samia by surprising her with a hot pink Lamborghini Urus.



Congratulations to GloRilla! See more of her reaction to the news below.