Here's When Britney Spears & Elton John Will Drop Highly-Anticipated Collab

By Dani Medina

August 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It's not gonna be a long, long time before you can hear Elton John and Britney Spears' highly-anticipated collab!

The icons' "Tiny Dancer" remake, called "Hold Me Closer," will be released Friday, August 26, Elton said in a tweet alongside a photo, presumably the song's cover art, of him and Britney when they were younger. The photo shows Britney as a "Tiny Dancer" sporting a hot pink feather costume while Elton smiles as he plays the piano.

"Hold Me Closer" marks Britney's return to music following the termination of her conservatorship; it's her first music release since 2016, according to E! News. News of Elton and Britney's collab comes after the 75-year-old singer released a remake of "Rocket Man" called "Cold Heart" with Dua Lipa.

While this is Britney's first official release, it's not the most recent time we've heard her singing. She took to Instagram last month to sing a revamped version of "...Baby One More Time" while she was doing laundry. I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long 🤷🏼‍♀️," she captioned the video.

Britney SpearsElton John
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.