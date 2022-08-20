It's not gonna be a long, long time before you can hear Elton John and Britney Spears' highly-anticipated collab!

The icons' "Tiny Dancer" remake, called "Hold Me Closer," will be released Friday, August 26, Elton said in a tweet alongside a photo, presumably the song's cover art, of him and Britney when they were younger. The photo shows Britney as a "Tiny Dancer" sporting a hot pink feather costume while Elton smiles as he plays the piano.

"Hold Me Closer" marks Britney's return to music following the termination of her conservatorship; it's her first music release since 2016, according to E! News. News of Elton and Britney's collab comes after the 75-year-old singer released a remake of "Rocket Man" called "Cold Heart" with Dua Lipa.