Here's When Britney Spears & Elton John Will Drop Highly-Anticipated Collab
By Dani Medina
August 20, 2022
It's not gonna be a long, long time before you can hear Elton John and Britney Spears' highly-anticipated collab!
The icons' "Tiny Dancer" remake, called "Hold Me Closer," will be released Friday, August 26, Elton said in a tweet alongside a photo, presumably the song's cover art, of him and Britney when they were younger. The photo shows Britney as a "Tiny Dancer" sporting a hot pink feather costume while Elton smiles as he plays the piano.
"Hold Me Closer" marks Britney's return to music following the termination of her conservatorship; it's her first music release since 2016, according to E! News. News of Elton and Britney's collab comes after the 75-year-old singer released a remake of "Rocket Man" called "Cold Heart" with Dua Lipa.
August 26 #HoldMeCloser 🌹🚀 pic.twitter.com/nC6uKf7RzH— Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2022
While this is Britney's first official release, it's not the most recent time we've heard her singing. She took to Instagram last month to sing a revamped version of "...Baby One More Time" while she was doing laundry. I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long 🤷🏼♀️," she captioned the video.