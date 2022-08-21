Flea Praises 'Soulful Young Man' Who Helped Him Play 'Under The Bridge'

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been on tour all summer, and one of the special things Flea likes to do with fans is have them assist with strumming the famous bass note at the beginning of "Under The Bridge."

Though this happens every time they play the iconic song, a recent performance stood out for the bassist, who documented it on Instagram. "As tradition has it, when ever we play Under The Bridge, I ask someone by the side of the stage to play my entry note into the song," Flea wrote. "I turn the volume off, they strike the low e string in a timely manner, then I roll it in nice and smooth. Last night this soulful young man hit it and I could tell he felt the rhythm in his heart. To make matters better, his sister rocked it with great aplomb just a few nights before!"

Watch the special moment below.