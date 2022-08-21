My Chemical Romance has finally begun the North American leg of their long-awaited reunion tour. On Saturday (August 20), the band kicked off the tour in Oklahoma City and they made sure to bring out the deep cuts in their setlist.

During the 20-song set at Paycom Center, the rockers played "Bury Me In Black" for the first time in 19 years, via NME. They also performed a fan favorite track from their debut album for the first time since 2005 — "‘This Is the Best Day Ever." The band has been giving a handful of songs their live debut on tour, including their first new song in eight years "The Foundations of Decay." Elsewhere in the set, they played popular tracks like "I’m Not Okay (I Promise)" and "Welcome To The Black Parade," and they dedicated "The Ghost Of You" to their producer Doug McKean who passed last month.

See a list of the remaining US tour dates on their website and the full setlist below: