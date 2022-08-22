Can You Guess Louisiana's Best Snack?

Who doesn't enjoy a good snack? Whether you're craving some sweet, salty or savory, there is a quick treat out there that is perfect for everyone.

Food and Wine found the best snack foods in each state, including one popular favorite that is a staple of Louisiana. According to the site, "the food in question needed to be able to ship without a lot of effort. (In other words, probably no dry ice.)"

So which snack food is the best in Louisiana?

Pralines

Louisiana may be best known for its Southern and Cajun cuisine, but the best snack food in the state is actually the much sweeter praline, a vanilla and sugar-coated nut, typically a pecan. Whether you enjoy it as a standalone snack or as the top-tier pralines and cream ice cream duo, this sweet treat can't be beat.

Here's what Food and Wine had to say:

"Originating in France (like so many great things), the praline rose to popularity in New Orleans in the latter part of the 1800s, when vendors sold them in the streets surrounding the French Market. While the simple pecans-in-a-puddle candy spend much of the last century as tourist bait in a city with a ton of other stuff to eat, there's no way to get around the importance of this New World interpretation of a European classic. All these years later, the best ones come from truly local spots like Loretta's Authentic Pralines, which operates a stall — full circle! — in the French Market."

Check out Food and Wine's full list to see the best snack in each state.