Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez To The Family After Marrying Ben

It was also reported that Casey had to miss out on Bennifer's three-day-long wedding celebration. According to Page Six, he was unable to make it to the lavish wedding at Ben's Georgia home because he needed to take his son Atticus to soccer practice. While the actor couldn't make it, plenty of A-list guests were there including Ben's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

JLo wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing train and veil while Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. The couple walked down the aisle for a second time followed by their children and the podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony. The celebration comes after Bennifer spent their honeymoon after their first wedding in Paris with their respective children. Earlier this month it was also reported that the couple will be moving their blended family into JLo's Bel-Air home after house hunting for several months.