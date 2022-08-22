Chicago Robber Follows Victims Back To Houses, Armed With Crowbar

After stealing from multiple locations around the city, a robber followed victims home from a Northwest side Walgreens on Sunday afternoon and has not been seen since. According to ABC7, Chicago police issued an alert and noted the suspect to be driving a Silver Honda SUV. The robber followed victims home, not once, but twice from two different locations.

The suspect was also described to be possibly carrying a crowbar and/or a handgun while following the victims back to their houses. ABC7 mentioned that the suspect has curly hair, and was wearing a white tank top and blue mask. The robberies occurred between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m at Walgreens' off of North Lamon Avenue and North Keating Avenue. After the robberies took place, the suspect was seen following the victims home from the Walgreens' located on Belmont and Cicero Avenues.

Authorities asked that anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity and whereabouts to call Area Five Detectives. Police provided safety tips for those who come in contact with, or are followed by a robber. Among the tips, police included that those who find themselves in this situation should not resist a robber, and should take a mental note of the suspects physical characteristic’s and getaway vehicle.