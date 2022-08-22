Hayley Williams Says This Band Matters 'More' To Her Than Any Other Band

Paramore is obviously a very important band to Hayley Williams, but there's another band that the singer says matters more to her than any other band. And that's mewithoutYou. After a 21-year career, the art rock group just wrapped up its farewell tour, and Williams commemorated the band's end with some of her favorite memories throughout the years.

"No band ever mattered more to me than mewithoutYou," she wrote alongside videos and photos of her with the band. "I mean, Paramore, yeah… But what good is one glove without the other?"

Aside from being a megafan, Williams also collaborated with mewithoutYou on their Ten Stories track "Fox's Dream of the Log Flume." During the Los Angeles date of their farewell tour, she even came out to perform it live with her friends one last time.

See her emotional post below.