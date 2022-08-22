Hayley Williams Says This Band Matters 'More' To Her Than Any Other Band
By Katrina Nattress
Paramore is obviously a very important band to Hayley Williams, but there's another band that the singer says matters more to her than any other band. And that's mewithoutYou. After a 21-year career, the art rock group just wrapped up its farewell tour, and Williams commemorated the band's end with some of her favorite memories throughout the years.
"No band ever mattered more to me than mewithoutYou," she wrote alongside videos and photos of her with the band. "I mean, Paramore, yeah… But what good is one glove without the other?"
Aside from being a megafan, Williams also collaborated with mewithoutYou on their Ten Stories track "Fox's Dream of the Log Flume." During the Los Angeles date of their farewell tour, she even came out to perform it live with her friends one last time.
See her emotional post below.
mewithoutYou may be the band that matters most to her, but it's Bloc Party that Williams recently revealed inspired Paramore's music.
“From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop-punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s,” she said. “They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us."
"And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one."
Paramore has been working on new music for 18 months now. Though they have yet to detail any of the new material, they plan to head out on tour this fall.