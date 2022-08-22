This Is Nebraska's Best Italian Restaurant

By Logan DeLoye

August 22, 2022

Lasagna on a square white plate
Photo: Getty Images

Italian restaurants are so much more than just pasta. Each region of Italy is known for producing different styles of cuisine, so the specific dishes will depend on the origin and inspiration of the restaurant. Though there are typically enough pasta dishes and portion sizes to please every member of your party, Italian restaurants almost always offer pizza, calzones, soup, subs, risotto, and a variety of deserts. A lot of pasta dishes will include meat or fish, but some restaurants will provide vegan, vegetarian, and even gluten free options for those sensitive to wheat. Most Italian-inspired restaurants will also offer breadsticks, garlic bread, and a menu for children.

According to Taste of Home, the best Italian restaurant in all of Nebraska is Lo Sole Mio Ristorante in Omaha. Lo Sole Mio was created by a husband and wife, and features a "Ciao Amore Mio" wall for couples to take photos with. The restaurant is known for their large portion sizes and baked lasagna.

Here is what Taste Of Home had to say about the best Italian restaurant in the state:

"Founded by a husband and wife team, Lo Sole Mio offers large portions of Italian classics, like chicken marsala and baked lasagna. Be sure to take a picture with your sweetheart under the Ciao Amore Mio (translation: hello, my love) wall."
