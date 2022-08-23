Demi Lovato Stuns In Official Live Performance Of '29'

Demi Lovato has dropped an official live performance of their latest single "29." The cinematic performance shows off Demi's stunning vocals as she soars into the emotionally charged chorus of the song. "Finally twenty-nine/ Funny just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ Seventeen, twenty-nine."

The song was the last promotional single to be released before Demi's highly-anticipated album HOLY FVCK dropped on Friday, August 19th. During an interview before the album's release, Demi revealed she was nervous about putting out the song.