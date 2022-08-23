Demi Lovato Stuns In Official Live Performance Of '29'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 23, 2022
Demi Lovato has dropped an official live performance of their latest single "29." The cinematic performance shows off Demi's stunning vocals as she soars into the emotionally charged chorus of the song. "Finally twenty-nine/ Funny just like you were at the time/ Thought it was a teenage dream, just a fantasy/ But was it yours or was it mine?/ Seventeen, twenty-nine."
The song was the last promotional single to be released before Demi's highly-anticipated album HOLY FVCK dropped on Friday, August 19th. During an interview before the album's release, Demi revealed she was nervous about putting out the song.
"I would be lying if I said I didn't have a ton of anxiety about putting out this song," the singer confessed per Billboard. "I just said, 'I have to go for this. I have to own my truth.' And I still walk that line very finely. I've learned that sometimes saying less is more. And it's taken me to 30 years old to maybe learn that, but here I am approaching the way that I express myself differently in front of the media because it's okay to have boundaries."
Since teasing the song on TikTok, fans have begun speculating that the lyrics are about Demi's former boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. Just this past weekend, Demi confirmed her relationship with the musician Jutes by reposting his sweet 30th birthday tribute to her.