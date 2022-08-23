Dove Cameron Flips Gender Roles In Eerie New 'Breakfast' Video

Dove Cameron is flipping gender roles around to explore a world in which men are treated like women with 1950s, Mad Men-esque imagery. The "Boyfriend" singer dropped the subversive new music video for her latest song "Breakfast" on Tuesday, August 23rd. The video sees Cameron dressed in a full suit and tie on her way to work while her husband cooks and cleans their home.

The "what if" video shows various situations that explore this new gender dynamic including a dark story that features a business executive played by Cameron taking advantage of one of her male employees. At one point, the man runs out of the office and Cameron's character tells her peers, "Oh my god. Men are so f---ing emotional." In the following scene, the young man goes to the doctor, his feet in stirrups, and is told "everything will be fine" but that he should drink less and dress more appropriately so he won't be "provoking women."