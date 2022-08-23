Eddie Vedder Announces More Solo Shows: See The Dates

Eddie Vedder has a busy fall ahead of him. After Pearl Jam wrap up the second half of their North American Gigaton tour, he heads back to California to organize (and headline) his annual Ohana Festival, but that's apparently not all. Vedder plans to hit the road with his solo band the Earthlings for two more shows after the fest: October 5 at Vino Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California, and October 7 at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas. The second show happens to land on the same date as what was supposed to be an encore weekend of Ohana, but that event got canceled.

See Vedder's announcement post and his upcoming tour dates with Pearl Jam and the Earthlings below.