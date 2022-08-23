Eddie Vedder Announces More Solo Shows: See The Dates

By Katrina Nattress

August 24, 2022

Eddie Vedder And The Earthlings In Concert - New York, NY
Photo: Getty Images North America

Eddie Vedder has a busy fall ahead of him. After Pearl Jam wrap up the second half of their North American Gigaton tour, he heads back to California to organize (and headline) his annual Ohana Festival, but that's apparently not all. Vedder plans to hit the road with his solo band the Earthlings for two more shows after the fest: October 5 at Vino Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California, and October 7 at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas. The second show happens to land on the same date as what was supposed to be an encore weekend of Ohana, but that event got canceled.

See Vedder's announcement post and his upcoming tour dates with Pearl Jam and the Earthlings below.

Pearl Jam North American Tour Dates

09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings Tour Dates

10-01 Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest

10-05 Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amphitheater

10/07 Las Vegas, Nevada - Dolby Live at MGM Park

Eddie VedderPearl Jam
