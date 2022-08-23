Eddie Vedder Announces More Solo Shows: See The Dates
By Katrina Nattress
August 24, 2022
Eddie Vedder has a busy fall ahead of him. After Pearl Jam wrap up the second half of their North American Gigaton tour, he heads back to California to organize (and headline) his annual Ohana Festival, but that's apparently not all. Vedder plans to hit the road with his solo band the Earthlings for two more shows after the fest: October 5 at Vino Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California, and October 7 at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas. The second show happens to land on the same date as what was supposed to be an encore weekend of Ohana, but that event got canceled.
See Vedder's announcement post and his upcoming tour dates with Pearl Jam and the Earthlings below.
Eddie Vedder and Earthlings are hitting the road this October, adding two more tour dates following their headlining set at @TheOhanaFest. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kFQ5YeGr18— Eddie Vedder (@eddievedder) August 22, 2022
Pearl Jam North American Tour Dates
09-01 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre
09-03 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre
09-08 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena
09-11 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
09-14 Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
09-16 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
09-18 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
09-20 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
09-22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings Tour Dates
10-01 Dana Point, CA - Ohana Fest
10-05 Paso Robles, CA - Vino Robles Amphitheater
10/07 Las Vegas, Nevada - Dolby Live at MGM Park