Ohio's Largest School District On Strike: Here's Why

A new school year is set to start this week for 47,000 students within the Columbus School District, but not before teachers unionize for change. According to CNN, The Columbus Education Association Union recently voted to go on strike for higher wages and better learning conditions. Teachers placed specific attention on class sizes and lack of basic resources such as air conditioning and heating in some schools.

The Columbus Education Association was extremely "disappointed" in the vote stating in a Facebook Live stream that the students deserve to be back in classrooms with their teachers as soon as possible. The classrooms in question are apart of the issue for certain schools where the teaching environment is considered lacking.

"Students move around to different buildings, like a college campus, and they never know from one classroom to the next if it's going to be 50 degrees or 90 degrees," Columbus School District Library Media Specialist Courtney Johnson shared with CNN. Johnson went on to mention that schools should be "properly maintained and fully resourced" for both students and teachers before the semester begins.

CNN mentioned that school will still begin on Wednesday with online classes taught by substitutes until the strike ends. Though the strike will likely not effect the class schedule, it might cause a few sporting events to be canceled or rescheduled to a later date.