Suspect Identified In Deadly Midtown Shooting

Raissa Kengne has been identified as the suspect who killed two and injured one victim during a condominium shooting in Midtown on Monday afternoon. According to WSB-TV, she was arrested at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. AFT task force officers were able to obtain information from the taxi company who dropped her off at the terminal. Kenge was arrested before making it to security.

Upon arrest, police found a .9mm glock pistol in Kengne's purse. The Atlanta Police Department released a statement following the arrest thanking local officials who helped locate and capture the suspect.

“We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshals Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS. With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport," the news release reads.

WSB-TV mentioned the deceased victims to be Wesley Freeman and Michael Shinners. Shinners was the property manger at the condominium where the shooting took place. Building engineer Mike Horne remains in the hospital in unknown condition. Kengne is set to appear in court today.