Young Thug Will Face Second Trial For $6 Million Lawsuit Amid RICO Case

“Despite having granted AEG the exclusive right to promote Mr. Williams’ concert performances under the terms of the 2017 Artist Agreement, YSL and Mr. Williams immediately failed and refused to honor their respective obligations under the 2017 Artist Agreement by, among other things, disregarding AEG’s rights, performing concerts without AEG’s involvement, and retaining all proceeds generated therefrom,” AEG’s lawyer Kathleen Jorrie explained.



The lawsuit alleges that the "Best Friend" rapper continued to book other shows outside of AEG and allegedly collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in performances fees. Since they believe Williams violated the terms of their agreement, AEG wants its $5 million advance back with interest. As if that's not enough, the rapper had also listed some of his intellectual property and publishing rights as collateral. Due to those terms, the company is not only looking for a total of $6 million from the YSL founder, but they also aim to take control of the Young Stoner Life brand, his trademark and others assets that will help the company recoup the advance they gave him.



AEG first filed their grievances with Thugger back in 2020, which is long before his issues in Georgia began. After reportedly ignoring the lawsuit at first, his legal team finally responded and denied the claims. Both parties made an attempt to settle the case but couldn't agree on new terms. AEG was already set to take Young Thug to court on October 25, but those plans changed after he was arrested in May. AEG's lawyers have already been granted a one-year extension for the trial, which will now happen on October 24, 2023. The new AEG trial will occur 10 months after his tentatively scheduled RICO trial.



So far, Young Thug's legal team has not commented on the second trial. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.

