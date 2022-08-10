Young Thug Hit With New Indictment Full Of Gang, Drug & Gun Charges

The latest charges Williams and his crew face include a new gang charge, additional drug charges, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a machine gun. They stem from from recent arrests on March 19 and May 9, the latter of which is the same day that most of the YSL members were apprehended. Two of the defendants included in the new machine gun charge are Martinez Arnold and Deamonte Kendrick, who also goes by Yak Gotti.



Williams, Arnold and Yak Gotti have all pled not guilty to all the previous charges. Williams’ attorney Brian Steel maintains his client's innocence in the the case. Meanwhile, Yak Gotti's lawyer Jay Abt told WSB-TV his client is “looking forward to his day in court and is not guilty of all of these charges." Arnold's lawyer Ashleigh Merchant said she's confident her client won't be convicted and that Arnold plans to plead not guilty to the new charges.



Young Thug's new charges come a few weeks after District Attorney Fani Willis revealed two more high-profile indictments will be filed "over the next 60 days." There's no confirmation that the new indictment is part of the two she spoke about, but it's a sign of more to come. The rapper has been denied bond and will remain behind bars until 2023 along with Gunna, who was also denied bond.