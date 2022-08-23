Jennifer Lopez Teases Sneak Peek At Stunning Wedding Look

Jennifer Lopez is teasing her bridal look days after marrying Ben Affleck (again) in a three-day celebration.

The couple said "I do" again over the weekend during their lavish second wedding ceremony, transforming the Argo director's Georgia home for the nuptials as friends and family gathered to celebrate their love. According to People, the Marry Me star wore a white cap-sleeved Ralph Lauren gown with an open back and flowing train, complete with a cathedral-length veil. Affleck wore a white tuxedo jack with black trousers and a bowtie.

On Tuesday (August 23), Lopez took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek at her wedding look. In the close-up photo, the "On the Floor" singer can be seen staring at the camera through a sheer white veil while hints of her bridal gown, such as a feathery high neckline, give hints to her final couture gown. As always, Lopez looks stunning with an elegant subtle but smokey makeup look, completing the look with white earrings.

Though Lopez's post only shows a glimpse of the total look, she told fans they can get a first official peek at her wedding-day looks with her OnTheJLo newsletter.