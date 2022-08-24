Missouri School District Brings Back Spanking

The Cassville School Board in Barry County recently approved a program that will allow teachers to spank students as a form of punishment for misbehaving in class. According to The Daily Beast, the new policy was approved in June, and parents were notified of this change on Tuesday.

Parents will be able to vote and decide wether they would like their child to be included in the program. They were sent a form for each child that allows them to make this decision. Children whose parents opt out of the program will not be spanked.

"We respect the decision of every parent, whatever decision they make," Superintendent Merlyn Johnson told the Springfield News-Leader. The Springfield News-Leader noted that reprimanding children by spanking them on the butt is legal throughout Missouri. Johnson mentioned that many parents are actually in favor of the program, though people who hear word of it through social media might not react in the same manner.

"We've had people actually thank us for it. Surprisingly, those on social media would probably be appalled to hear us say these things but the majority of people that I've run into have been supportive."

Forms will be counted later this week and students who are signed up to be apart of the program will be spanked if they misbehave.