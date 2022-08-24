Taxi Driver Describes Driving Midtown Shooter To Airport After Murders

Atlanta Police Release Midtown Shooting Suspect Arrest Video The latest release is below. **SUSPECT IN CUSTODY*** The suspect was arrested and identified as Raissa Kengne (6/1988) She was charged with two counts of Murder – Felony (16-5-1), four counts of Aggravated Assault (16-5-21), Possession of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony (16-11-106), and False Imprisonment (16-5-41). Ms. Kengne was transported to the Fulton County Jail. On 8-22-2022, at around 1:45 PM, officers responded to a person shot call at 1280 W. Peachtree Street. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment. While at 1280 W. Peachtree Street, officers received another call of a person shot at 1100 Peachtree Street. Upon arrival there, officers located one individual who appeared to have been shot. The individual was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since died. Initial information indicated a single suspect, a female, was responsible for each of these incidents. Multiple officers responded to the Midtown area and began searching for the female suspect. Initially, it was unclear whether the female was still in the midtown area or whether she had left. Officers began investigating all leads regarding potential locations of the suspect. During the investigation, we received information the suspect was heading to the airport. Law enforcement personnel at the airport were alerted and were able to apprehend her before she was able to enter any of the airport's controlled areas. A total of three people have been shot. 1. Two of the victims have died. One victim remains in the hospital being treated (condition unknown at this time). 2. The last shot appears to have been fired around 2:15 PM. We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shootings. We are actively investigating what led to the shootings. We are investigating the connection between the locations. Preliminary information suggests the victims were targeted by the suspect. The female suspect was located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and taken into custody without incident. She was located inside the airport, prior to making it to any controlled areas of the airport. We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshalls Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Grady EMS. With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network.