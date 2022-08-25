Ohio Teachers End Strike, Reach Agreement

Teachers apart of the Columbus School District went on strike for better teaching and learning conditions right before the start of the school year on Wednesday. According to NBC4i, an agreement was recently reached between the teachers and the Columbus Education Association. Teachers will officially be returning to their classrooms on Monday.

Because of the strike, students who attended a school within the Columbus School District were taught online with substitutes for the first few days of classes, and all sporting events were put on hold. NBC4i noted that Board of Education President Jennifer Adair released a statement mentioning that an agreement was reached, but did not disclose any of the details.

“We are happy to report that we have reached a conceptual agreement with CEA leaders, and our children will return to in-person instruction on Monday,” Adair shared. “While the details cannot yet be disclosed, the contract recognizes the Board’s commitment to improving our student outcomes, the essential work of the CEA members, and strengthening our learning environments.”

The Columbus Education Association tweeted when the agreement was reached to let teachers know that there was no need to return to their picket sites.

"BREAKING: COMPREHENSIVE CONCEPTUAL AGREEMENT REACHED AT 2:38 A.M! CEA Members: Do not report to picket sites in the morning, check your email for further instructions," the tweet read.

The contract detailing the conditions will be voted on this weekend.