This Is Nebraska's Signature Cheap Food

What is your favorite inexpensive meal? Sometimes, cheap comfort food can be the necessary cure to silencing a growling stomach and turning around a bad day. Though the definition of cheap is relative, each state serves a signature meal that is known around each city for being more affordable than the rest. This meal is just as delicious as it is widely available and cost effective. It can be purchased from various locations throughout the state and enjoyed on multiple occasions without breaking the bank.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the most popular cheap food in Nebraska is a Ruben sandwich. Cheapism recommended trying the Ruben from the Crescent Moon in Omaha. This specific sandwich features rye bread, pastrami, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and Swiss cheese.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the most popular cheap food in the entire state:

"Little known fact: The Reuben sandwich (grilled rye bread with pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing) is thought to have been invented in Omaha in the 1920s at the Blackstone Hotel. Today, the Reuben served at Crescent Moon (across the street from the old hotel location) is considered by many to be the best in town."