Four Chicago Teenagers Injured Near High School In Drive-By Shooting

Three teenagers and one adult were injured in a shooting that occurred right beside a high school on the Northwest side on Wednesday afternoon. According to ABC News, the incident took place at an ice cream shop right across the street from Carl Schurz High School at 2:45 p.m. Chicago Police Department Deputy Chief Roberto Nieves noted that a dark SUV pulled out a gun near the high school and fired shots at a group of people before they drove off.

ABC News reported that a 15-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot in the neck and face. Another 15-year-old, a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old were among others injured that remain in good condition. Police mentioned that there are currently no suspects in line for the crime and the criminal/s remain on the loose. Surveillance cameras set up near the ice cream shop and outside of the school are being utilized to help authorities locate suspects.

There has been no information released detailing if the injured individuals actually attended the high school across the street. Nieves told ABC News that he believes the school to use a staggered schedule, meaning that some of the students were already released at the time of the shooting.

The names of the victims were not released because of confidentiality purposes.