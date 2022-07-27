Quavo & Takeoff Will Perform As Migos Without Offset

"Us Vs Them ♾," Quavo and Takeoff wrote.



Their upcoming performance casts doubt on the future of the Migos once again. The rumors of their demise started earlier this year when fans noticed that Quavo, Offset and Cardi B all unfollowed one another on social media. A few days later, Quavo and Takeoff dropped their new song "Hotel Lobby" as Unc & Phew, but still promoted the record on Migos' social networks. When asked to clarify the group's status during a run-in with TMZ, Quavo declined to comment.



After they pulled out of their headlining set at Governor's Ball in New York City, Migos stirred up more discussions about their status going forward. Quavo was asked about the group again during an interview with GQ earlier this month. He didn't say that Migos was disbanding but he did explain his stance on their fame thus far.



“It was all about Migos, Migos, Migos. The three of us,” Quavo said. “I feel like every group member has to establish themselves. Their own body of work. If not, you start losing members."



The National Battle of the Bands goes down in Houston on August 27. Get your tickets here.

