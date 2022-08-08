Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live The 'Lake Life' On Family Getaway
By Sarah Tate
August 8, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living the "lake life" on a getaway, enjoying family time while experiencing the beauty of nature.
According to TMZ, the newlyweds reportedly hopped on a plane to Spokane, Washington, last week, the nearest airport to their home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The area is reportedly known for its National Forest and water sports, per Entertainment Tonight.
On Sunday (August 7), Kardashian shared a couple photos on her Instagram from her day at the lake. In the first photo, she is beaming as she emerges from the water, while the second photo sees her showing off her black zip-up one-piece Skims swimsuit and matching black gloves.
"i [love] lake life," she wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji.
The Poosh founder shared even more photos on her Instagram Stories, from pictures of the sunset and snaps of her children on a boat to a video of herself wakeboarding.
Barker shared a video of his own on Instagram from the trip, and it's one that likely would not have happened just a few short years ago. In the short clip, the blink-182 drummer can be seen on a zipline platform high above the ground before he kicks off, zooming backwards as he flies down the line through the trees.
"Used to be afraid of heights," he captioned the video.
The rocker continued to conquer his fear in a video posted to his Instagram Story in which he was walking on a narrow rope suspension bridge.
Barker has been open about having a fear of flying after surviving a deadly plane crash in 2008 that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns on 65% of his body. After avoiding planes for more than a decade, he returned to the skies while on a trip with his then-girlfriend Kardashian, whom he credited for making him feel "invincible."