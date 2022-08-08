Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Live The 'Lake Life' On Family Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are living the "lake life" on a getaway, enjoying family time while experiencing the beauty of nature.

According to TMZ, the newlyweds reportedly hopped on a plane to Spokane, Washington, last week, the nearest airport to their home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. The area is reportedly known for its National Forest and water sports, per Entertainment Tonight.

On Sunday (August 7), Kardashian shared a couple photos on her Instagram from her day at the lake. In the first photo, she is beaming as she emerges from the water, while the second photo sees her showing off her black zip-up one-piece Skims swimsuit and matching black gloves.

"i [love] lake life," she wrote in the caption, adding a blue heart emoji.

The Poosh founder shared even more photos on her Instagram Stories, from pictures of the sunset and snaps of her children on a boat to a video of herself wakeboarding.