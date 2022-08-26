Shia LaBeouf Denies Olivia Wilde Fired Him From 'Don't Worry Darling'

Shia LaBeouf is firing back after director Olivia Wilde shared that she had to fire him from her highly-anticipated movie Don't Worry Darling just as production was starting in 2020. In her August 24th cover story with Variety, Wilde opened up about LaBeouf's departure from the film.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions," Wilde said in the story. "He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don’t personally believe that is conducive to the best performances. I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job."