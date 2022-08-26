As the weather begins to shift, so does the desire for warm food and drink. Consumers start switching from cold brew coffee to pumpkin lattes and warm apple cider in excitement for the impending season. But what are the popular seasonal foods that people look forward to the most?

Fall is just around the corner and few things warm the heart and stomach quite like a hearty bowl of chili. Chili is typically a seasonal staple, but many restaurants serve it year round. The popular dish is served differently depending on the restaurant that makes it, and the region that the restaurant is located in. Southern restaurants popularly serve classic beef chili with a side of cornbread, while other regions serve the dish with cheese, sour cream, and corn with a side of crackers. A few places might even have a vegan and vegetarian option available.

According to Lovefood, the best place to order a bowl of chili in all of Minneapolis is at The Loon Cafe. Lovefood recommended ordering the pinto's diablo chili.

Here is what Lovefood had to say about the best bowl of chili in the entire city:

"The chili bowl at The Loon Cafe earns plenty of praise from punters and press alike – and rightly so. It's described as "a Minnesota-born chili" since the recipe was dreamt up right here and it consists of beef, beans and veggies with delicate spices. A hunk of Texas toast on the side is perfect for dipping."