Måneskin Makes MTV VMAs Debut With Fiery Performance

The group was also nominated for two awards throughout the night: best new artist and best alternative video for "I Wanna Be Your Slave," the latter of which they won. They hilariously encouraged fans to vote for them earlier this month, taking to TikTok to shared a video of drummer Ethan asking several people, and even a dog, if they know who Måneskin is and if they would vote for them for best new artist. When it appears as if no one recognized the Italian rockers, they claimed they could "totally win Best Unknown Artist" at the awards show.

Måneskin, who famously won Eurovision in 2021, has a unique name that some may still be unfamiliar with, but in a recent interview with CNN, they taught people how to properly pronounce it ("Moan-Ah-Skin") and gave the meaning behind the name.

"It means moonlight. I picked it when we first started playing because we needed to join this musical competition," said bassist Victoria De Angelis, "and we didn't have a name yet, so they just told me just say random words in Danish, and we chose one."