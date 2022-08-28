Måneskin Makes MTV VMAs Debut With Fiery Performance
By Sarah Tate
August 29, 2022
Måneskin made their MTV Video Music Awards debut at the 2022 show on Sunday (August 28).
The Italian rockers took the stage for a fiery performance of their hit "Supermodel," with lead singer Damiano David kicking off the set by walking on stage shirtless in leather chaps. Joined by a group of dancers all dressed in black jumping around the stage, bursts of fire pulsed on the beat as they sang, "Savor every moment, 'til she has to go 'cause her boyfriend is the rock 'n' roll."
The performance seemed to be a bit too hot for TV, however, as the camera briefly cut away from the stage as they band continued to play. As the camera focused back on the group, David could be seen writhing between the others on stage before the performance ended with another burst of fire.
still thinking about THIS ↓ @thisismaneskin #VMAs pic.twitter.com/o42j0RKUGu— Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022
The group was also nominated for two awards throughout the night: best new artist and best alternative video for "I Wanna Be Your Slave," the latter of which they won. They hilariously encouraged fans to vote for them earlier this month, taking to TikTok to shared a video of drummer Ethan asking several people, and even a dog, if they know who Måneskin is and if they would vote for them for best new artist. When it appears as if no one recognized the Italian rockers, they claimed they could "totally win Best Unknown Artist" at the awards show.
Måneskin, who famously won Eurovision in 2021, has a unique name that some may still be unfamiliar with, but in a recent interview with CNN, they taught people how to properly pronounce it ("Moan-Ah-Skin") and gave the meaning behind the name.
"It means moonlight. I picked it when we first started playing because we needed to join this musical competition," said bassist Victoria De Angelis, "and we didn't have a name yet, so they just told me just say random words in Danish, and we chose one."