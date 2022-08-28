Panic! At The Disco Lights Up The Stage At The 2022 MTV VMAs
By Sarah Tate
August 29, 2022
Hot off the release of their recent album, Panic! At The Disco took the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards by storm with a passionate performance of one of their new songs of their latest album Viva Las Vengeance.
Brendon Urie showed off his powerful vocals during a black and white performance of "Don't Let The Light Go Out." As the camera circled the stage, showing off the performers standing around car in the middle of the stage, the audience served as the perfect backdrop with lights shining out as far as the eye can see.
As Urie belted out the lyrics, smoke drifted across the stage, caught by the headlights on the car, before the scene burst into color with pyrotechnics lighting up the arena.
Panic!'s VMAs appearance comes hot off the release of their seventh studio album Viva Las Vengeance, which dropped earlier this month. When first announcing the album, Urie opened up about how the retrospective project was a look back on his life when he was younger.
"Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn't have before," he said. "I didn't realize I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest."
Panic! is preparing to hit the road next month for a North American tour, kicking off with a show in Austin on September 8 and concluding with an October 25 show in San Francisco.