Panic! At The Disco Lights Up The Stage At The 2022 MTV VMAs

Hot off the release of their recent album, Panic! At The Disco took the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards by storm with a passionate performance of one of their new songs of their latest album Viva Las Vengeance.

Brendon Urie showed off his powerful vocals during a black and white performance of "Don't Let The Light Go Out." As the camera circled the stage, showing off the performers standing around car in the middle of the stage, the audience served as the perfect backdrop with lights shining out as far as the eye can see.

As Urie belted out the lyrics, smoke drifted across the stage, caught by the headlights on the car, before the scene burst into color with pyrotechnics lighting up the arena.